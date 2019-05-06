06 May 2019

GBV Trend Analysis Report (Jan-Mar 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 31 Mar 2019
preview
Download PDF (809.1 KB)

Introduction:

This report is based on the analysis of data collected during quarter one of 2019 (Jan-Mar) in North West Syria by 12 GBV Sub-Cluster (GBV SC) members. The data has been collected by the GBV SC members’ caseworkers and field teams and shared with the GBV SC coordination team on a monthly basis and using a standardized and simplified incident recorder tool1 .

Gender and Age Composition:

100% of reported incidents involved females, 80% of which were adults (above 18), while the remaining 20% of incidents were committed against adolescent girls (12-17).

Trend of GBV Reported Incidents:

Incidents reported during this period show high prevalence of psychological/emotional abuse and denial of resources (46% and 26% respectively). Physical assault counts for 20% of total reported incidents; rape and sexual assault add up to a total of 4%, whereas early/forced marriages count for the remaining 4%.This reflects a situation of high psychosocial distress in which women/girls live, both within and outside the home.

