17 Jan 2019

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Work Permits for Foreigners under International and Temporary Protection in Turkey [EN/AR/TN]

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
What is a work permit?

A work permit is an official document issued by the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services (MoFLSS). In this regard, as per the International Labour Force Law (No. 6735), adopted on 28 July 2016 by the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) and published on 13 August 2016 in the Official Journal, foreigners who wish to work in Turkey have to obtain a work permit from MoFLSS.

When can I apply for a work permit?

The applicant needs to hold an ID card, which bears an identification number starting with 99, to apply for a work permit.
If you are a beneficiary of temporary protection (TP), you can apply for a work permit six months after the completion of your TP registration to work in your registered province of residence.
If you are an international protection (IP) applicant or a conditional refugee status holder, you can apply for a work permit six months after the date of IP application to work in your registered province of residence.
Since identification cards indicating the status of refugees and subsidiary protection status holders substitute for work permits, these persons do not need to lodge another work permit application.

