Fleeing worsening war, Afghans find narrowing options in Turkey

Slim prospects for moving on or earning a living put thousands of lives on hold

Eric Reidy, Freelance journalist and regular IRIN contributor

The Turkish city of Erzurum sits on an expansive green plain, ringed on all sides by towering mountains. Best known as a destination for winter sports enthusiasts, who flock here when snow blankets the nearby slopes, it is also a gateway for another set of visitors – Afghans uprooted by their country’s long and brutal war.

