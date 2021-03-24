FAO + Turkey: Partnering for food security and sustainable management of natural resources

Partnership at a glance

FAO and Turkey have enjoyed a solid partnership since the country joined the Organization in 1948 and the establishment of the country office in 1981. In 2006, a host country agreement was signed between FAO and Turkey, further expanding the Organization’s presence with the formation of the SEC in Ankara, which has enhanced FAO’s ability to respond to national needs as well as regional priorities.

Turkey has benefited from wide-ranging assistance from FAO and other partners, shaped by the FAO Country Programming Framework (CPF). The most recent CPF, covering the 2016–2020 period, is centered around three main priorities, including food and nutrition security and food safety; sustainable forest and natural resources management, including fisheries; and institutional capacity enhancement of public and private sectors. What is more, since 2017, FAO has been implementing the Syrian Refugee Resilience Plan in Turkey. Between 2017 and 2020, with funding from Japan and the UNHCR, FAO has carried out six projects in partnership with Turkish institutions, including one funded through FAO’s Regular Programme budget. By working closely with Turkish authorities, the most recent 2019–2020 phase of the Plan works to enhance the resilience of more than 60 000 SuTP and host community households affected by the crisis in the Syrian Arab Republic. In addition, a larger-scale intervention funded by the European Union’s Regional Trust Fund in Response to the Syrian Crisis began at the end of 2019. FAO also works with the Global Environment Facility (GEF) to improve the country’s biodiversity and mitigate land degradation and the effects of climate change.

Over the years, Turkey has also become an active resource partner, providing indispensable technical and financial support to the Organization’s activities, particularly within the Central Asian subregion. In the years 2009–2020 *, Turkey contributed more than USD 75 million to the Organization’s work. Most of these contributions were directed towards making agriculture, forestry and fisheries more productive and sustainable (49 percent), followed by initiatives to enable inclusive and efficient agricultural and food systems (24 percent). Moreover, the majority of Turkeyfunded projects supported vulnerable populations in Europe and Central Asia (71 percent), followed by interregional projects (29 percent).