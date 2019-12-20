Evaluation of the European Union’s Humanitarian Response to the refugee crisis in Turkey - Final Report, July 2019

Introduction

Evaluation subject, purpose and scope

This is the Final Report of the Evaluation of the European Union’s humanitarian response to the refugee crisis in Turkey, covering the period 2016-2017. This ambitious mandate was undertaken by Landell Mills in partnership with Universalia Management Group and International Alert. The consortium was contracted by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) to carry out the evaluation between April 2018 and February 2019.

This Final Report provides a synthesis of the evidence collected during the first three phases of the evaluation (inception, desk and field phases). The findings and conclusions were developed by the evaluation team, and then validated by DG ECHO. The recommendations were subsequently developed through a participatory process with DG ECHO (Brussels and Turkey).

Purpose and objectives

The overall purpose of this independent evaluation is to assess all Humanitarian Aid actions under the European Union (EU) Facility for Refugees in Turkey, including those that are ongoing, in order to inform future programming and funding under a second phase of the Facility. More specifically, the evaluation objectives were threefold:

Retrospective evaluation

Real-time evaluation

Strategic evaluation

The evaluation approach was designed to provide evidence-based judgment on the extent to which the humanitarian actions under the Facility have been effective and efficient; relevant to the needs of the refugee population; coherent both internally and with other EU instruments, donors and regional interventions (i.e. Regional Refugee & Resilience Plan (3RP)); and have achieved EU added value. In addition, the evaluation also examines the sustainability of humanitarian actions within the Facility.