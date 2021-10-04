Turkey + 5 more
European Sila road - Bulgaria road safety project
The European Sıla Road / Bulgaria Road Safety Project has been carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Red Crescent and the Bulgarian Red Cross, is opened to provide consultancy and catering services regarding public services for Turkish people living in Europe who travel from Germany, France, Austria and Netherlands to Turkey and passing through the Kalotina border gate by road through Bulgaria. The project started on 6 August and was completed on 12 September 2021