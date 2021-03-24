EU - UNDP Cooperation to boost innovation, productivity and economic gains for local communities and Syrian refugees in Turkey through Innovation Centers and Model Factories

Innovation Centers and Model Factories under Turkey Resilience Project in Response to Syria Crisis (TRP) have become operational in İzmir, Gaziantep and Mersin in 2020. Centers which aim to boost innovation, digitalization, entrepreneurship and productivity will transform local industries, create decent jobs and trigger sustainable growth both for host communities and Syrians under Temporary Protection. The project is supported by the European Union (EU) and implemented in cooperation between United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) and Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology. Local businesses, chambers of commerce and industry are the main implementing partners of the project at local level, representing the private sector.

The European Union (EU) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) joined forces to strengthen the economic and resilience of Syrian refugees and host community members in four cities of Turkey. Three Model Factories and three Innovation Centers have been established and become operational, under UNDP’s EU financed Turkey Resilience Project in Response to Syria Crisis (TRP). Model Factories and Innovation Centers in İzmir, Gaziantep, Adana and Mersin - where a large number of Syrians reside – will help trigger local business, investment and entrepreneurship eco-system, guide companies in digital transformation, yield productivity gains in the manufacturing industry through innovation and lean production. The project will contribute to the competitiveness of local companies, increase their productivity and potential to create new jobs for both host community members and Syrians residing in Turkey.

The vision behind the Model Factories is to provide training and tailor-made business development consultancy programmes on lean manufacturing to SMEs . The Factories will support SMEs in achieving higher productivity and sustainable growth that will ultimately lead to decent job creation. SMEs who will benefit from the Model Factories are expected to save time, capital and energy as well as reduce cost of production and therefore have resources to further invest, expand and recruit new employees.

On the other hand, the main goal behind the Innovation Centres is to support local business and entrepreneurship eco-systems through increasing innovative competencies of the economic actors in İzmir, Mersin and Gaziantep. Innovation Centres offer capacity building services, specialized programs (Innovation Roadmap, Commercialization, Growth Accelerator etc.), laboratory services and co-working space facilities, awareness and ecosystem development activities for Turkish and Syrian entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporate companies and start-ups. These centers which aim to transform İzmir, Mersin and Adana to national and global hubs for innovation and entrepreneurship, will also support sustainable development path in these cities.

Through Innnovation Centers’ specialized programmes, 141 new jobs have already been created in beneficiary companies in Adana, Mersin and Izmir. İzmir, Mersin, Adana and Gaziantep are growing, vibrant Turkish cities with young, dynamic population, strong local markets, entrepreneurial spirit, and they are traditionally known as industrial manufacturing and commerce hubs. These cities employ mainly SMEs, family businesses and small and medium sized enterprises with strong export potential to EU markets, US and the Middle East. Turkey, currently hosts the largest refugee population in the world. The legal framework in Turkey (Temporary Protection Regulation) grants Syrians to have access to formal jobs, education and health systems. Therefore, triggering local economic activity to create decent jobs and livelihood opportunities is of utmost importance for cohesion, self-reliance and resilience.

Model Factories and Innovation Centers will provide both theoretical and practical training for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as consultancy and training services for companies.

Even though the project’s focus is on innovation, entrepreneurship, digitalization and industrial transformation, it is still related to the integration of refugees and asylum seekers living in Turkey. The project is not solely based on the needs of Syrians, but to help them and the host communities equally to benefit from inclusive, sustainable growth that will generate decent jobs, sustainable income and a dignified life for all.

The project which gathers UNDP’s expertise in sustainable development and EU’s support will create 2,000 jobs for Syrians and Turks including the establishment of 150 new companies.