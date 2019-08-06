06 Aug 2019

The EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey

Infographic
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 12 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.06 MB)

Brussels, 6 August 2019

The EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey is the answer to the EU Member States’ call for signifi cant additional funding to support refugees in the country, and manages a total of €6 billion (€3 billion for 2016-2017 and €3 billion for 2018-2019). The main focus areas are humanitarian assistance, education, health, municipal infrastructure, and socioeconomic support.

To date, under the €6 billion envelope, €5.6 billion has been committed and €3.45 billion contracted through 85 projects, showing tangible results. Linked to this progress, more than €125 million has been paid out since the beginning of 2019, bringing the total to €2.35 billion. The publication of the third annual report on the EU Facility for refugees in Turkey gives evidence of the results achieved so far, and how vital the Facility is in supporting refugees and host communities in Turkey.

For more information on Facility projects, please refer to our interactive map: https://ec.europa.eu/neighbourhoodenlargement/news_corner/migration_en

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.