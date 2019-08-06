Brussels, 6 August 2019

The EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey is the answer to the EU Member States’ call for signifi cant additional funding to support refugees in the country, and manages a total of €6 billion (€3 billion for 2016-2017 and €3 billion for 2018-2019). The main focus areas are humanitarian assistance, education, health, municipal infrastructure, and socioeconomic support.

To date, under the €6 billion envelope, €5.6 billion has been committed and €3.45 billion contracted through 85 projects, showing tangible results. Linked to this progress, more than €125 million has been paid out since the beginning of 2019, bringing the total to €2.35 billion. The publication of the third annual report on the EU Facility for refugees in Turkey gives evidence of the results achieved so far, and how vital the Facility is in supporting refugees and host communities in Turkey.

For more information on Facility projects, please refer to our interactive map: https://ec.europa.eu/neighbourhoodenlargement/news_corner/migration_en