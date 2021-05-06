Entrepreneurship as a way of economic empowerment for Syrian youth in Turkey

In times like these, the world can look darker than ever to a graduating college student whose job search has become even more difficult. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to sicken and kill people around the world and wreak economic havoc, leaving millions of people jobless and facing an uncertain future.

The challenges are even greater if you are a young refugee aspiring to make a living in the country where you hope to rebuild a life. These concerns are top of mind for nearly 350 Syrian students, from Turkey’s Gaziantep University, who attended a recent entrepreneurship seminar series., But they were able to see the silver lining in the dark cloud, thanks to the teams of experts, who provided guidance and knowledge about ways to access entrepreneurship support.

The seminars were delivered virtually and in partnership with Gaziantep University under a project called “Development of Businesses and Entrepreneurship for Syrians under Temporary Protection and Turkish Citizens”. It is implemented by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB) with 1.8 million Euro financial support provided by the European Union and implementation support provided by the World Bank.

Becoming an inspiration for youth

One of the key moments in the seminars has been the experiences shared by Syrian entrepreneurs who received several types of support including start-up funding, machinery, equipment (including software), employment support. Sixteen Syrian entrepreneurs, of whom 6 are women, have been supported by the project.

Mariam Mando is one of them, a 23 year-old Syrian entrepreneur, who has been living in Turkey for seven years. Like other candidates involved in the project, she received entrepreneurship training, developed a business plan with a mentor and submitted it to a group of expert reviewers. She is now the proud owner of an electronic company in the security sector with a Turkish partner in Gaziantep.

“Don’t overthink about being unemployed now and become hopeless,” Mariam said to participants at the seminar. “Seize the opportunity if there is one.”

In addition to support for new entrepreneurs, the project also supports existing businesses owned by Syrian refugees and Turkish citizens in the manufacturing sector and sectors using technologies. So far, the project has supported 43 businesses, and opened up employment opportunities for nearly 110 people.

Considering the challenges on the way

Mustafa Abdurrahman, a Syrian project beneficiary, explained in flawless Turkish, the difficulties that entrepreneurs may face along the way. He pointed out the importance of having some capital of your own before embarking on the entrepreneurship journey and not solely relying on grants from different funding sources.

COVID-19 exacerbated the challenges he faced in the business establishment phase. Mustafa’s shoemaking company was hard hit by COVID-19, with sales declining sharply. But he found an innovative way to support his newly born business. He ventured into providing consulting and interpretation services which are in high demand in Gaziantep. His shoemaking business also eventually recovered.

Entrepreneurship: an option to consider for students

The young Syrian students, who attended the seminars, showed a willingness to become entrepreneurs

The pilot project, despite its relatively small scope, aims to make a lasting impact by contributing to boosting economic recovery and create businesses that can benefit refugees and Turkish citizens. Young entrepreneurs like Mariam and Mustafa could lead the way forward towards more inclusive and resilient labor markets.