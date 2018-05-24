Emergency Social Safety Net Market Bulletin: Post-Distribution Monitoring Report Round 1

1. Introduction

The Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) program was launched across Turkey in November 2016. It provides unrestricted, unconditional cash assistance to people living under different forms of protection in Turkey. For brevity, in this report they will be referred to as refugees.

The ESSN cash assistance aims to allow beneficiaries to meet their basic needs. By March 2018, the ESSN was providing monthly assistance to over 1.2 million people.

The ESSN is funded by the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). The program is implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Family and Social Policies (MoFSP), the World Food Programme (WFP), and the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) as a complementary program to the national social assistance scheme for Turkish citizens. The ESSN benefits from the coordination of the national Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

The ESSN is the first program of its kind, integrating humanitarian assistance at scale into a national social assistance structure. As a result, monitoring and learning is a critical component of the program. This report provides an assessment of the initial effects of the ESSN assistance on beneficiary households, using data of refugees living off-camp before and after receiving ESSN cash assistance. The results presented here are preliminary, and provide only a snapshot of the results from two surveys: Pre-Assistance Baseline (PAB) and PostDistribution Monitoring (PDM). A true measure of the effect of the ESSN requires a process of matching beneficiary households with similar non-beneficiary households. At the time of writing, the World Bank is in the process of conducting this matching exercise. When it is complete, a revised report will be issued with updated results.

2. Approach, Methodology & Data

2.1 Method of data collection

The PAB and PDM samples include both eligible and ineligible applicant households, with the ineligible households serving as a comparison group. WFP decided to use phone-based data collection to allow for a large sample size with high confidence intervals, while remaining cost efficient. This method allows for wide geographic coverage over shorter time, but is limited to shorter questionnaires due to higher non-response rates by phone. The data was collected by the Gaziantep-based call center managed by TRC.

Three core partners were involved in the PAB and PDM: TRC, WFP and the World Bank (WB). The response rates to the PAB and PDM surveys proved relatively high, with approximately 60 percent (PAB) and 80 percent (PDM) of called households successfully completing the phone interviews.

TRC was responsible for data collection and data quality control. TRC call center staff conducted interviews in four languages: Arabic, Turkish, English and Kurdish. WFP was responsible for designing the questionnaire, sampling, training the TRC enumerators and analysis of the core ESSN indicators. WB was responsible for overall technical guidance, providing critical input on sampling and questionnaire design. The PDM report was written by WFP and the World Bank.