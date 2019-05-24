Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Programme Technical Analysis Report: Transition from Basic Need Assistance to Livelihood Opportunities, The First Quarter of 2019

KIZILAYKART PLATFORM

1.1. About the Platform

Turkey received the largest migration wave after the internal conflict that began in Syria in 2011. Among the emergency humanitarian response activities supported by European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations’ (ECHO) fund, Turkey is carrying out the most comprehensive humanitarian aid programme through its Kızılaykart platform. Kızılaykart is a cash-based assistance platform designed to enable the vulnerable individuals to meet their basic needs with dignity.

Beneficiaries are provided assistance by means of Kızılaykart Cash Transfer Programmes (CTP). CTP is designed to allow simultaneous implementation of multiple cash assistance programmes.

On the platform registration and application processes are regularly followed up, data management security is ensured through the integrated database and cash assistance transfer processes are carried out without interruption. Through outreach activities, support is provided to those who have barriers in accessing the program and in obtaining information. Whereas the feedback and complaints mechanism continues regularly through communication strategies, Call Center of the Platform serves in 5 different languages. Monitoring and Evaluation activities are carried out in order to measure the effectiveness of the programme and impact on beneficiaries. Within and between the programmes, a referral mechanism is used by which referred cases are tracked systematically. Coordination activities and sensitization meetings are held to provide up-to-date information about the programmes on field-level through which experience is also shared between the related working groups in cash networks. The programmes covered by the platform have a wide social protection area with a structure which targets vulnerable groups and provides freedom of choice in expenditures. The social cohesion of the beneficiaries is aimed through cash transfer programmes. Within the cash transfer programmes; different transfer models such as e-voucher and e-cash, conditional/unconditional and restricted/unrestricted models are applied.