Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Monthly Report: March 2021

Summary Yearly highlights

01 April 2021 marked one year since launching the new partnership between TRC, IFRC, Government of Turkey and the EU in implementing the world’s largest cash assistance programme. In the past year, the team successfully worked together to adapt to a complex context under an unprecedented global pandemic, continuing to provide cash assistance to 1.8 million people in need. Read more on page 2.

March highlights

On 31 March, 224,818,920 TRY was transferred to 1,817,031 individuals (321,151 households) living under temporary and international protection in Turkey. Read updates from March from pages 3-5.

In March, the eighth sweepback of 1,313,225.73 TRY was made from 449 uncollected cards (427,500 TRY) and 817 dormant accounts (885,725.73 TRY). The total amount of transactions including March is 11,427,429.46 TRY.