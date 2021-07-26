Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Monthly Report: June 2021

Cash transfers

The ESSN continued to provide cash assistance to vulnerable people under temporary and international protection amidst the pandemic. In June 2021, 293,198,095 TRY was transferred to 1,846,469 individuals (326,674 households) in a timely manner.

Vulnerability conditions of refugees living in Turkey

The Intersectoral Vulnerability Survey (IVS) was designed to provide regular analysis of needs and how they evolve over time, across refugee population groups and geographical areas. The analysis provides insight into the vulnerabilities and challenges faced by ESSN applicants in Turkey. According to the findings of the study, COVID-19 increased the vulnerability of refugees. For more information, please refer to page 4.