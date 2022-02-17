Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Monthly Report: January 2022

Highlights

Giving people the #powertobe: Launch of the ESSN digital awareness campaign

Building on its success from last year, #PowerToBe once again sets out to promote unity and solidarity by portraying four talented refugees as individuals with certain passions. As a digital awareness campaign, #PowerToBe brings together refugees and European influencers through their shared passions.

Please refer to page 4 to meet four passionate Syrians living in Turkey - Hiba, a musician; Eslam, an illustrator; Ibrahim, a swimmer, and Mohammed, a coffee lover - who are regaining control of their lives through the help of monthly cash assistance funded by the EU, ultimately giving them more power to be themselves.