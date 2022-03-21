Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Monthly Report: February 2022

Highlights

ESSN steering committee meeting back on track

The achievements of the ESSN Programme in 2021 were presented after one and half year at the 11th ESSN Steering Committee Meeting. Among other subjects, the solid collaboration between TRC and IFRC, announcement of the future regarding the programme, links with the C-ESSN Programme were highlighted, with an emphasis on the reliable cooperation between stakeholders.

New round of post-distribution monitoring survey (PDM 13) was finalized

The latest post-distribution monitoring survey has been finalized and about to be disseminated. The study particularly focuses on the socio-economic situation of applicants to the ESSN. Please refer to page 4 for more detailed information about the study and its main findings.