Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Monthly Report: February 2021

First quarterly top-up of 2021 transferred

In addition to the regular monthly cash assistance, a total of 111,022,500 TRY was transferred to 1,809,899 ESSN recipients as the first quarterly top-up for 2021. The quarterly top-ups aim to address the inequity between small and large refugee households and to reduce the adverse risks to smaller households.

Innovative best practices by Halkbank staff

Some Halkbank branches have found new innovative ways to overcome challenges with obtaining the signatures of illiterate ESSN recipients.