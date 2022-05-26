Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Monthly Report: April 2022

April snapshots

1,461,829 individuals reached with cash assistance

TRY 226,583,495 transferred to 236,775 households

TRY 6,919,899,380 transferred since April 2020

Highlights

The second anniversary of the partnership

1 April 2022 marked the second anniversary of the partnership between TRC, IFRC, the Government of Turkey and the European Union for implementation of the largest cash assistance programme of the history of the humanitarian area. The meticulous work that is the product of this partnership has been sustained without any interruption despite various challenging conditions ranging from pandemic lockdowns to inflation rates barrelling ahead, reaching near 50-year highs.

3RP task team for referral and transition to livelihood

Established over a year ago to harmonize referrals and transition to livelihoods within the sector, task team for referral and transition to livelihood opportunities recently produced a policy brief, addressing the bottlenecks and recommendations on the way forward for transition and referrals to livelihoods. In April, the first physical meeting among the core group of the 3RP Task Team was held on this policy brief which was prepared to be presented to the donors and policymakers in the future and the Steps to be taken for the next period.