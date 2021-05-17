Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Monthly Report: April 2021

Highlights

First distribution of increased transfer value

April marked the first month of the increased transfer value, aimed to help respond to the evolving needs of refugees (people living under temporary and international protection in Turkey). Each person benefiting from ESSN now receives 155 TRY, an increased amount from 120 TRY. The distribution took place on 28 April, where 290,091,875 TRY was transferred to 1,827,385 individuals in 323,464 households.

Early transfers to respond to the national lockdown

Teams quickly adapted to the announcement of the 18-day national lockdown by providing cash transfers two days earlier than planned in order to address access issues in assistance.