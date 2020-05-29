Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Monthly report: April 2020

Despite the challenging circumstances prevailing due to the constraints brought on by COVID-19, the EU-funded Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) programme has successfully been launched under a new partnership with International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Turkish Red Crescent.

The ESSN's first cash transfer took place on 30 April, with approximately €30 million (211,205,760.00 TRY) in cash delivered to more than 1.7 million refugees in Turkey to help meet their basic needs.

In April, Turkish Red Crescent and IFRC designed and conducted a rapid ad-hoc assessment survey to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on the affected population. The rapid assessment collected data on income, employment conditions, access to basic services and the ability to use the Kızılaykart. The assessment found that COVID-19 poses a serious threat to refugees supported through the ESSN programme.

TRC outreach and referral teams have put plans in place to help individuals above the age of 65 and between the ages of 18 and 20 and who were under compulsory lockdown to receive their cards.