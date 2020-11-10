Turkey + 3 more
Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Issue 7: October 2020
Thanks to European Union funding and a partnership between the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRC), almost 1.8 million refugees living in Turkey are receiving humanitarian support through monthly cash assistance.
October snapshots
1,789,603 individuals assistance cash with reached
221,037,360 TRY cash transferred to 315,458 households
30,853 individuals included through SASF allowance