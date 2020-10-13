Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Issue 6: September 2020

Thanks to European Union funding and a partnership between the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRC), over 1.7 million refugees living in Turkey are receiving humanitarian support through monthly cash assistance.

September snapshot

1,789,382 individuals reached with cash assistance

220,984,440 TRY cash transferred to 314,881 households

31,185 individuals included through SASF discretionary allowance

Highlights

Measuring our impact: first post-distribution monitoring conducted under new partnership

The first post distribution monitoring (PDM) took place from August to September under the IFRC-TRC partnership, with more than 5,000 households (both eligible and ineligible for ESSN) interviewed. While most indicators remain stable, the level of debt families have significantly increased since March 2020. The final report with findings will be issued in October.

Cash transfer takes place on 30 September

On 30 September, 220,984,440 TRY was transferred to 1,789,382 individuals living under temporary and international protection in Turkey. The cash transfer included the severe disability top-up of 6,258,600 TRY.