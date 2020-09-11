Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Issue 5: August 2020

Thanks to European Union funding and a partnership between the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRC), over 1.7 million refugees living in Turkey are receiving humanitarian support through cash assistance.

Highlights

On 31 August 327,422,960 TRY was transferred to 1,770,580 individuals (311,430 households) living under temporary and international protection in Turkey. The transfer amount included the quarterly top-up of 107,804,600 TRY, which is transferred every three months to eligible households, aiming to bring equity between small and large eligible households. The previous top-up took place in May and was followed by two instalments of the economic top-up in June and July to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, bringing the total number of consecutive top-ups to four. This aimed to bring some financial relief to ESSN recipient households during these challenging times.

This transfer is the fifth to be made since IFRC took over the ESSN in April in partnership with TRC. The total amount of cash transferred to ESSN recipients since April is 1,587,341,940 TRY.