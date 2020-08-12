Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Issue 4: July 2020

Thanks to European Union funding and a partnership between the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRC), over 1.7 million refugees living in Turkey are receiving humanitarian support through cash assistance.

Highlights

On 31 July the largest single cash-based transfer of 370,441,220 TRY was transferred to 1,752,616 individuals (308,095 households) living under international and temporary protection in Turkey. The transfer included the second instalment of the economic top-up of 500 TRY per household (total 154,047,500 TRY), which aimed to help ESSN recipients cope with the challenges brought on by COVID-19. This monthly transfer along with the top-up coincided with Eid of the Sacrifice, which is an important holiday for the Muslim community.

10,133 of the total individuals received an additional 600 TRY under the severe disability top-up, which is 600 TRY per individual with a severe disability (total 6,070,800 TRY). 30,055 of the total individuals (7,497 households) who do not fit the demographic criteria were included into the programme under the SASF discretionary allowance.

This transfer is the fourth to be made since IFRC took over the ESSN in April in partnership with TRC. The total amount of cash transferred to ESSN recipients since April is 1,259,918,980 TRY.