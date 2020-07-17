Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Issue 3: June 2020

Thanks to European Union funding and a partnership between the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRC), over 1.7 million refugees living in Turkey are receiving humanitarian support through cash assistance.

Highlights

Cash assistance to respond to COVID-19 socio-economic impacts In order to address the COVID socio-economic impacts, the ESSN programme has reallocated its resources to provide additional cash assistance to 1.7 million vulnerable refugees in Turkey. On 30 June, households received the first of two instalments which will be given over two months, totaling 1,000 TRY (approximately EUR 133) in addition to the regular monthly assistance. This is not an added grant, rather reallocated funds from the existing ESSN budget funded by the EU. The largest single cash transfer of 362 million TRY was made, which included the COVID-19 top-up of 150 million TRY and the monthly disability top-up of 5.9 million TRY.