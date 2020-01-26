Elazig/Turkey: Earthquake Situation Report No: 05, 26 January 2020

Situation Report No: 05/26 January 2020

Background

An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude struck Eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on 24 January, at a depth of 15km and centred near the district of Sivrice in eastern Elazig province. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported that the province was shaken further by 788 aftershocks. The earthquake mainly impacted Sivrice and Maden Districts in the Province of Elazığ and Pötürge District in the Province of the Malatya.

The death toll has reached 38 people while those injured was reported to be 1.607. 45 people have been rescued alive form wreckage so far. 76 buildings totally collapsed and another 645 sustained severe, moderate and slight damage.

Türk Kızılay’s Action

The Turkish Red Crescent (Türk Kızılay) became alerted from the very initial moments of the Earthquake and mobilized its disaster response units at national, regional and local levels across Turkey.

Türk Kızılay’s National Disaster Management Center in Ankara, Regional Disaster Management Centers in the regions have been operational on 7/24 basis. They are working in close coordination with Turkish NDMA (AFAD) at capital level and its extensions at provincial and district level.

Deployment

277 staff and volunteers including those specialized on crisis management, relief, humanitarian logistics, psycho-social support and health have been working in the field. 35 emergency response & communication vehicles, 14 trucks, 5 lorries, 7 mobile catering units and 1 mobile child friendly spaces were deployed to the field as well.

Mass Feeding

Following the provision of 6.436 ready-to-eat packages to those in need in the very initial phase of disaster response. 4 mobile kitchens and 2 field kitchen kits having the capacity to serve hot meals to 5K persons per day were put in service within 12 hours. Thanks to the employment of this capacity, TRC has provided breakfast, hot meals and soups to 54.500 beneficiaries so far.

Mass Shelter

The affected people have been sheltered in the collective shelter centers that were established in the schools, sport centers, dormitories and hospices in the area. Türk Kızılay has dispatched 2.500 tents, 22.075 blankets, 7.833 mattresses, and 3.651 heaters to the affected area. Türk Kızılay’s teams have distributed 8.326 shelter items based on the needs identified by the local crisis management center. The tents were erected in the recreational area to create a capacity to shelter more affectees in addition to those in the collective shelter centers established in the public buildings in Sivrice.

Health and Psycho-Social Support

28 staff with expertise on psycho-social support, social services and health care have been working in the field. They have been conducting household visits, need assessment and psycho-social first aid, Psycho-Social activities in a mobile child friendly space, case management. They have covered cases linked to 1.181 affected people and 388 children up-to-date.

Water and sanitation

Türk Kızılay dispatched 54.072 bottled water and 2.100 hygiene parcels to the affected area. The distribution of 10.721 bottled water was completed.

Healthcare

In an effort to support emergency healthcare, Türk Kızılay Blood Services provided 1.019 units of blood to the hospitals closed to the affected areas in the Elazığ and Malatya Provinces of Turkey. Voluntary participation

Having activated its branches and representative offices together with its volunteer capacity, TRC have more than 200 volunteers in the affected areas and they have helped distribution of relief items and setting up of tents

Contact information for further information specifically related to this operation:

Alper Uluca, Director of International Programs and Operations

Email: alper.uluca@kizilay.org.tr Mobile: +905530357077