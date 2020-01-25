Elazig/Turkey: Earthquake Situation Report No: 04, 26 January 2020

Background

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on 24 January, at a depth of 15km and centred near the district of Sivrice in eastern Elazig province. According to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), soon after the initial quake, the province was shaken further by a series aftershocks ranging from between a magnitude 5.4 to 3.3. According to reports, the earthquake was felt in provinces as far as southern Adana and northern Samsun, along with northern Syria and Iraq.

Speaking to the reporters, the officials initially announced the number of casualties as 4 but the number was at last announced as 29 by Interior Ministry of Turkey. There were reports of 1.466 injuries and 44 civilians are rescued from the wreckage. Officials also said 72 buildings totally collapsed and another 514 were damaged.

Turkish Red Crescent Action

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) has been on alert from the very initial moments of the Earthquake.

TRC’s National Disaster Management Centers in Ankara, Regional Disaster Management Centers at regional level has been operational on 7/24 basis. They are working in close coordination with Turkish NDMA (AFAD) at headquarter and local level.

Deployment

276 experts including Disaster Management, Relief, PSS and Health delegates were mobilized at the first stage and 60 vehicles including emergency response and communication vehicles, trucks, mobile catering units and mobile child friendly space were operational in the affected area.

Mass feeding

Following the provision of 6.266 ready-to-eat packages in the very initial response phase. 4 Mobile Kitchens with 2 field kitchen kits with capacity to serve hot meal for 5K a day are on the started to serve for the disaster affected people on the ground. TRC has provided 20.000 breakfast, hot meals and soups to the beneficiaries

Mass Shelter

The affected people have been sheltered in the collective shelter centers set up in schools, dormitories and hospices and TRC has provided those sheltered with 15.875 blankets, 5.686 mattresses, and 1.563 heaters. Additionally, 2.500 tents were dispatched to affected area and these tents have been erected by TRC teams based on the needs identified by the local crisis management center.

Psycho-Social Support

28 staff composed of experts on psycho-social, social services and health care have been working in the field. They have been conducting household visits, need assessment and providing psycho-social first aid. They have covered 539 affected people up-to-date.

Health

In an effort to support emergency healthcare, TRC Blood Services provided 1019 units of blood to hospitals closed to the affected areas in the Elazığ and Malatya Cities of Turkey.

TRC’s 3 nurses in the field have referred patient to Health Care Centers. They distributed hygiene sets to 60 affectees and bottled water to another 1000 affectees due to the temporary disruption in water supply.

Voluntary participation Having activated its branches and representative offices together with its volunteer capacity, TRC have more than 200 volunteers in the affected areas and they have helped distribution of relief items and setting up of tents

Contact information for further information specifically related to this operation:

Alper Uluca, Director of International Programs and Operations Email: alper.uluca@kizilay.org.tr Mobile: +905530357077