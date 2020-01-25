Elazig/Turkey: Earthquake Situation Report No: 01, 24 January 2020

Background

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on 24 January, at a depth of 15km and centred near the district of Sivrice in eastern Elazig province. According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake struck Elazığ's Sivrice district at 8:55 p.m. (1755 GMT) from a depth of 6.7 kilometres. Soon after the initial quake, the province was shaken further by a series aftershocks ranging from between a magnitude 5.4 to 3.3. According to initial reports, the earthquake was felt in provinces as far as southern Adana and northern Samsun, along with northern Syria and Iraq.

Speaking to the reporters, the officials initially announced the number of casualties as 4 but the number was later announced as 14 by AFAD. There were reports of injuries but did not provide a number. There officials also said several buildings collapsed or sustained damages following the tremors.

Turkish Red Crescent Action

The Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRC) has been on alert from the very initial moments of the Earthquake. 105 disaster management experts including PSS staff were mobilized at the first stage and 22 vehicles including emergency response and communication vehicles and mobile catering units were sent to the affected area. 4 Mobile Kitchens with capacity to serve hot meal for 5K a day are on the way to affected area from Erzurum, Muş and Adana Regional Disaster Management Centers. In addition, local branches have been on alert and loading trucks with ready-to-eat packages. In total 2.500 tents, 14.000 blankets, 5.000 beds and 1.400 heaters have been mobilized to the disaster area from several neighboring TRC logistic centers.

Contact information for further information specifically related to this operation please contact:

Alper Uluca, Director of International Programs and Operations

Email: alper.uluca@kizilay.org.tr Mobile: +905530357077