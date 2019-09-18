ECHO Factsheet - Turkey (Last updated 16/09/2019)

Introduction

Turkey currently hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, 3.6 million of whom are Syrians who fled the ongoing conflict that has ravaged their country for more than 8 years. Over 98% (UNHCR) of refugees in Turkey live outside camps and have growing but limited access to basic services. The European Union, in close cooperation with Turkish authorities, provides assistance to the most vulnerable people on the basis of humanitarian needs through 63 humanitarian projects contracted with 21 partner organisations.

What are the needs?

The vast majority of refugees in Turkey live outside camps under challenging and often precarious circumstances. Turkey is making commendable efforts to provide registered refugees with access to basic rights and services, including education and healthcare. However, after years of displacement, many refugee families have depleted their resources. The cost of living and lack of access to a regular income are making it difficult for vulnerable families to meet their basic needs. Some feel they have no choice but to resort to negative coping mechanisms such as child labour or street begging; some families reduce their food consumption or live in substandard housing.

How are we helping?

The European Union funds humanitarian projects to help vulnerable refugees and their host communities receive the support they need, in close coordination with the Turkish authorities.

The EU’s humanitarian flagship programme in Turkey is the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), a social assistance scheme that helps the most vulnerable among the refugee population to meet their daily needs through cash assistance. With €1.125 billion from the EU, the World Food Programme (WFP) - in collaboration with the Turkish Red Crescent and Turkish government institutions - distributes debit cards that allow refugee families to buy what they need most. It is the single largest humanitarian project in the history of the EU: as of mid-2019, the ESSN assists more than 1.6 million people. In addition, EU-funded partner organisations have distributed over 700,000 e-vouchers, food parcels or kits with other urgently needed items.

The EU has also contributed €84 million to bi-monthly cash transfers to vulnerable refugee families whose children attend school regularly under the ‘Conditional Cash Transfers for Education’ (CCTE). By August 2019, CCTE had benefitted more than 517,000 children who attended school regularly. Thanks to EU funding, over 23,000 Syrian refugee children and youth also enrolled in accelerated learning programs helping them make up for lost school years; basic literacy and numeracy classes; or Turkish language courses. Since 2017, the EU has also provided transportation to an average of 6,000 children per month to help them attend their formal and non-formal education activities.

These projects are complemented by a number of other humanitarian aid projects addressing protection issues, including legal counselling, psychosocial support, and access to civil documentation, as well as specialised healthcare services. Thanks to EU funding, humanitarian partner organisations have, for example, provided over 970,000 primary healthcare consultations to refugees in 18 provinces.

EU humanitarian funding in Turkey currently stands at €2.1 billion already allocated under the EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey. The Facility, created in 2016 to assist Turkey in its remarkable efforts to support refugees, is funded from the EU budget and additional contributions from EU Member States. So far, the EU has contracted 63 humanitarian projects with 21 humanitarian organisations under the Facility to support refugees and vulnerable people in Turkey. These projects are complementary to the EU’s non-humanitarian assistance under the Facility for Refugees in Turkey, which focuses on education, health, migration management, municipal infrastructure and socioeconomic support, and is channelled through the European Commission's Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations.