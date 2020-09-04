Eastern Europe and Central Asia Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 7 (Reporting Period: 1 - 31 August 2020)

Regional Highlights

All countries in the region, except Turkmenistan, have officially reported COVID-19 cases. Armenia, Moldova and Belarus have been the most affected relative to their population size, with more than 14,700 confirmed cases per million population in Armenia. Turkey has been the most affected country in absolute numbers, making up more than 30% of reported cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

UNFPA continues to mobilise partners for the COVID-19 response by looking at the situation from an immediate and long-term perspective, creating partnerships that help UNFPA adapt health and social programmes.

UNFPA trained SRH service providers, in eight countries, in areas such as the implementation of COVID-19-related guidelines, maternal health, family planning, cervical cancer prevention, and services for adolescents and young people.

During the Samarkand Human Rights Web-Forum in Uzbekistan, UNFPA Regional Director for EECA stressed the need to prioritize young people having access to the education, tools, services and choices necessary for them to reach their full potential as we seek to build back better in the post COVID-19 era.

UNFPA supports the development of national strategies to ensure the prevention of GBV and the continuity and accessibility of a multi-sectoral GBV services for women and adolescent girls.