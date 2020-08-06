Eastern Europe and Central Asia Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 6

Regional Highlights

All countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, except Turkmenistan, have officially reported COVID-19 cases. Armenia, Belarus and Moldova are the most affected relative to their population size, with more than 13,300 confirmed cases per million population in Armenia. Turkey is the most affected country in absolute numbers (making up 34 per cent of reported cases among programme countries in the region).

UNFPA continues to create new partnerships with faith-based organisations, civil society, private sector and digital influencers, all of whom want to play their part in encouraging safe behaviours and protecting societies from COVID-19. UNFPA is acting as a convener between governments and other stakeholders, maximising partnerships for the COVID response.

UNFPA continues diversifying its support, adapting its sexual and reproductive health programing to the specific needs of each country, from launching mobile clinics in Ukraine along the contact line, to collaborating with leading universities in Azerbaijan and Belarus to develop online learning programmes, distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) and supporting the revision of protocol amendments on distant antenatal and postnatal care in Georgia.

UNFPA continued to reach out to at-risk population groups, including young people, women, people with disabilities, older people and key populations, with information on how best they can protect themselves from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensure their mental and physical health and well-being.