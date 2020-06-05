Eastern Europe and Central Asia Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 4

Reporting Period: 14 May - 2 June 2020

Regional Highlights

All countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, except Turkmenistan, have officially reported COVID-19 cases. Belarus, Armenia and Moldova are the most affected relative to their population size. Turkey is the most affected country in absolute numbers (making up 55 percent of reported cases in the region) and ranks fourth among UNFPA programme countries, globally, after Brazil, India and Peru.

In the context of UNFPA’s focus on ensuring responses to the most vulnerable people, the Regional Director published an opinion piece calling for the health and rights of older people to be protected during COVID-19; it was published by over 60 news outlets across the region.

The region has seen strong support from the European Union. The private sector and academia also offered a wide range of support to UNFPA programmes, from in-kind to technical expertise, making their response truly multisectoral and creating new partnership possibilities.

UNFPA scaled up existing partnerships and entered new ones in support of COVID-19 responses, including a new partnership with Body Shop in Georgia aimed at addressing GBV.

UNFPA continued special efforts to reach the most vulnerable with information, supplies and services, including to survivors of GBV in shelters, pregnant and lactating women, older persons, persons with disabilities, migrants and refugees and key populations at higher risk of HIV. Risk communication materials were produced to reach these vulnerable groups.