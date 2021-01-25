Eastern Europe and Central Asia Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 11 (Reporting Period: 1 - 31 December 2020)

Regional Highlights

● All countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, except Turkmenistan, have officially reported COVID-19 cases. Armenia, Moldova and North Macedonia are now the most affected countries in the region relative to their population size. Turkey is the most affected country in absolute numbers (making up 32 percent of reported cases in the region).

● Across the region, UNFPA continued to reach out to the general public and vulnerable population groups, through traditional and social media channels as well as through influencers, to provide information and promote responses ensuring health and rights, with particular focus on the most marginalized.

● UNFPA continues to mobilize partnerships towards COVID-19 response and recovery, focusing on partners that can help national and local stakeholders target vulnerable groups, including with organizations from the private sector like socially responsible retail company Violeta in Bosnia and Herzegovina, or the Moldcell Foundation in Moldova, in order to reduce the digital divide and social isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and create bonds between generations in building digital skills of older persons through engagement of young people.

● In Belarus, UNFPA in partnership with the NGO Mama Pro finalized the platform of the online pregnancy school, which will allow pregnant women to avoid having to visit polyclinics and pregnancy schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.