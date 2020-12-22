Eastern Europe and Central Asia Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 10 (Reporting Period: 1 - 30 November 2020)

Regional Highlights

● All countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, except Turkmenistan, have officially reported COVID-19 cases, with more than 4 million confirmed cases, out of which 55 per cent were recorded in Turkey and Ukraine. Armenia and Georgia are now the most affected countries relative to the size of their population.

● In partnership with partners from the private sector and national and local authorities, UNFPA has strengthened the skills of health care providers and developed mobile apps to enable the delivery of e-health services in the context of COVID-19, in countries such as Kosovo* and Azerbaijan.

● A new partnership with the Moldcell Foundation, associated with one of Moldova’s biggest telecommunication companies, will provide mobile phones to older persons from disadvantaged regions.

Young people will train them on how to use the phones, as a means to support older people during social isolation, imposed by COVID-19, and strengthen intergenerational dialogue.

● UNFPA launched its 16 Days of Activism Against GBV campaign in all countries in the region, focusing on protecting women and girls who have become more vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic and the counter-measures, such as home confinement.

● In cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s national TV, a series of exercise videos were developed and broadcast aimed at improving the physical and mental health of older persons during the pandemic.

*All references to Kosovo should be understood to be in the context of the United Nations Security Council resolution 1244 (1999).