E-Food Card Programme, March 2021

E-food Assistance to Refugees in Camps

With almost four million refugees — 3.6 of whom are Syrian — Turkey remains the country hosting the greatest number of refugees in the world. By Q1 2021, approximately 60,000 of the most vulnerable refugees are housed by the Government of Turkey (GoT) in camps across the southeast. The majority of the camp residents are from Syria.

WFP, in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), provides refugees living in six camps with food assistance through an e-voucher programme.

The programme started in 2012 when, for the first time, WFP used e-voucher assistance from the onset of an emergency.

Under this programme, each household receives a card topped up monthly with TRY 120 (USD 17) per person, of which 80 percent is allocated for food. This amount is redeemable in participating shops, giving beneficiaries choice and fostering independence to their lives. Since 2012, the total amount of cash transfers to beneficiaries is USD 241 million.

Objectives

WFP’s assistance to in-camp refugees aims to:

Ensure vulnerable refugees can consume enough food and have a diverse, healthy diet; Reduce negative coping strategies such as skipping meals or sending children to work instead of school; Enhance national crisis-response capacities.

Achievements

Thanks to this sustained assistance, by Q3 2020:

98 percent of households have acceptable food consumption; Refugees in camps generally consume a wide range of food and are able to have a diverse, healthy diet; Women are involved in decisions on the use of assistance in 89 percent of the households; A strong partnership has been built with both the GoT and Kızılay.

Advocacy

In 2020, WFP advocated with the GoT to increase the amount of the monthly assistance. This led to an increase in the transfer value from TRY 100 (USD 14) to TRY 120 (USD 17) as of January 2021, in line with the inflation rates. This increase followed an additional TRY 1000 (USD 127) top-up distributed in the last quarter of 2020.

Monitoring

A rise in the cost of the basic food items was detected in the last Market Price Monitoring (PMM) and OnSite Monitoring (OSM) report that covered the period between July and September 2020 and that highlighted a 27 percent increase in cost of the food basket.

Assessment

The results of the in-camp COVID-19 intervention Top -Up Satisfaction Survey, which was conducted through the phone between December 2020 and January 2021, showed that over 85 percent of the beneficiaries are satisfied with the top-up assistance and that more than 30 percent of beneficiary households buy food items to sell them back and cover their nonfood needs. Also, the results revealed that the majority of the beneficiaries used the amount allocated to non-food items for hygiene purposes.