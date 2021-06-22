E-Food Card Programme, December 2020

E-food assistance to refugees in Camps

Turkey continues to be the country hosting the greatest number of refugees in the world, almost four million people. Of these, 3.6 million are Syrian.

By Q4 2020, approximately 60,000 of the most vulnerable refugees are housed by the Government of Turkey (GoT) in the camps across the Southeast region, the majority of whom are Syrians.

In partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), WFP provides refugees living in six camps with cash assistance through an e-voucher programme. The programme started in 2012 when, for the first time, WFP used e-voucher assistance from the onset of an emergency.

Each household receives a card, topped up monthly with TRY 100 (USD 12). These are redeemable in participating shops, giving beneficiaries choice and fostering independence to their lives.

Since the beginning of the programme in 2012 and as of December 2020, WFP has injected over USD 238 million into the Turkish economy through the in-camp Card Programme.

Objectives

WFP’s assistance to those living in camps aims to:

Ensure vulnerable refugees can consume enough food and have a diverse, healthy diet; Reduce negative coping strategies such as skipping meals or sending children to work instead of school; Enhance national crisis-response capacities.

Achievements

Thanks to sustained assistance, by the end of 2020:

98 percent of households have acceptable food consumption; Refugees in camps generally consume a wide range of food and are able to a healthy, diverse diet; Women are involved in decisions on the use of assistance in 89 percent of the households; A strong partnership has been built with the Government of Turkey and Kızılay. Through WFP’s advocacy efforts with the GoT, the monthly transfer assistance will increase from TRY 100 to TRY 120 (USD 15) as of January 2021 according to inflation rates. This increase comes on the back of an additional TRY 1000 (USD 127) top up distributed in the last quarter of 2020 that was to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 such as loss of income and the increased costs of basic foods detected in the last Market Price Monitoring (PMM) and OnSite Monitoring (OSM) report that covers the period between July and September 2020. The report highlighted an increase of 27 percent in the food basket costs.

COVID-19 Response

After the two rounds of hygiene kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) distributions in May and June 2020,

WFP delivered a third round of hygiene kits and PPE to refugees and camp staff in six camps in October to help them mitigate COVID-19 risks. Hygiene kits consisted of general cleaning materials for households to cover three months of cleaning needs.

Hygiene kits and pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) included the following items:

Thermometer, Glove, Goggles or Face Shield, Protective Apron, Surface Disinfectant, Hand Disinfectant, N95 Mask,

Surgical Mask, ULV disinfectant machine and Disinfectant machine.

Bath Soap (100 g), Shampoo (400 ml), Wet Towel (pack of 90 pieces), Paper Towel (pack of 2 rolls), Hand Sanitizer (500 ml), Reusable Masks, Kitchen Sponge (5 pieces per pack), Shaving Set (94 ml shaving cream, 5 disposable razors, shaving brush).