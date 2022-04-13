DTM Turkey Migrant Presence Monitoring - Overview of the Situation with Migrants, Quarterly Report Q1 | January, February, March 2022

Background and Key Findings

According to the latest available figures from the Turkish Presidency of Migration Management (PMM), there are more than 5* million foreign nationals present in Turkish territory, 3.7* million of whom are seeking international protection. Most are Syrians (3,763,565* individuals) who are granted temporary protection status. In addition, international protection applicants from countries including Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq constitute another group of foreign nationals. According to PMM, there were 29,256* international protection applicants present in Turkey in 20211, published annually. Moreover, according to UNHCR**, there are close to 330,000 international protection status holders and asylum-seekers. Since December 2021 the number of Syrians residing in camps has decreased by 687.