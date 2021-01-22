DTM Turkey Migrant Presence Monitoring - Overview of the Situation with Migrants, Quarterly Report 4 | October-December 2020

Background and Key Findings

According to the latest available figures from the Turkish Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM), there are more than 4.5* million foreign nationals present in Turkish territory, 3.7* million of whom are seeking international protection. Most are Syrians (3,643,769* individuals) who are granted temporary protection status. In addition, international protection applicants from countries including Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq constitute another group of foreign nationals. According to DGMM, as of end of 2019, there were 56,417* international protection applicants present in Turkey1. Since September 2020 the number of Syrians residing in camps has decreased by 791.