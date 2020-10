DTM Turkey Migrant Presence Monitoring - Overview of the Situation with Migrants, Quarterly Report 3 | July - August -September 2020

Background and Key Findings

According to the latest available figures from the Turkish Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM), there are more than 4.6* million foreign nationals present in Turkish territory, 3.6* million of whom are seeking international protection. Most are Syrians (3,624,941* individuals) who are granted temporary protection status. In addition, international protection applicants from countries including Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq constitute another group of foreign nationals. According to DGMM, as of end of 2019, there were 56,417* international protection applicants present in Turkey. Since June 2020 the number of Syrians residing in camps has decreased by 3,110.

In addition, there are 918,202* foreign nationals present in Turkey holding residency permits including humanitarian residence holders. The exact number of the humanitarian residence holders is unknown, but it is estimated that there are a few thousand humanitarian resident holders.

According to DGMM, 93,402* irregular migrants of different nationalities were apprehended in Turkey at the second quarter. This figure was 62,368* in the previous reporting period (Q2) of 2020.