DTM Turkey Migrant Presence Monitoring - Overview of the Situation with Migrants, Quarterly Report | October - December 2018

Background and Key Findings

According to the latest available figures from the Turkish Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM) there are currently an estimated 3.9 million foreign nationals present in Turkish territory seeking international protection. Most are Syrians (3,622,366* individuals) who are granted temporary protection status, while according to UNHCR 368,230** asylum seekers and refugees from countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, The Islamic Republic of Iran and Somalia constitute another significant group of foreign nationals seeking Turkish humanitarian and legal protection. Like the previous reporting period, since September 2018 the number of Syrians residing in camps has decreased by 34,628.

In addition, there are 853,274* foreign nationals present in Turkey holding residency permits including humanitarian residence holders. The exact number of the humanitarian residence holders is unknown, but it is estimated that there are a few thousand humanitarian resident holders.

According to DGMM, 71,123* irregular migrants of different nationalities were apprehended in Turkey at the fourth quarter. This figure was 69,833* in the previous reporting period (Q3) of 2018.