DTM Turkey Migrant Presence Monitoring - Overview of the Situation with Migrants, Annual Report 2021

Background and Key Findings

According to the latest available figures from the Turkish Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM), there are more than 5 million foreign nationals present in Turkish territory, 3.7 million of whom are seeking international protection. Most of those seeking international protection are Syrians (3,737,369 individuals: 3,685,898 urban caseload and 51,471 residing in camps) who are granted Islamic Republic of Iran constitute another group of foreign nationals seeking Turkish humanitarian and legal protection.1 There is an increase of ~93,000 individuals in the number of Syrian nationals in comparison to last year’s figures.

In addition, there are 1,314,181 foreign nationals present in Turkey holding residency permits including humanitarian residence holders. The exact number of the humanitarian residence holders is unknown, but it is estimated that there are a few thousand humanitarian resident holders.

According to DGMM, 162,996* irregular migrants of different nationalities were apprehended Turkey in 2021. Please see Page 4 for more details.