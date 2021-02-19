DTM Turkey Migrant Presence Monitoring - Overview of the Situation with Migrants, Annual Report 2020

According to the latest available figures from the Turkish Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM), there are more than 4.4 million foreign nationals present in Turkish territory, 3.6 million of whom are seeking international protection. Most of those seeking international protection are Syrians (3,643,769 individuals: 3,585,017 urban caseload and 58,752 residing in camps) who are granted temporary protection status in Turkey. According to DGMM, as of end of 2020, there were 31,334 international protection applicants most frequently nationals of Afghanistan, Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran constitute another group of foreign nationals seeking Turkish humanitarian and legal protection. There is an increase of 67,000 individuals in the number of Syrian nationals in comparison to last year’s figures.

In addition, there are 817,898 foreign nationals present in Turkey holding residency permits including humanitarian residence holders. The exact number of the humanitarian residence holders is unknown, but it is estimated that there are a few thousand humanitarian resident holders.