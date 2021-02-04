Drinking water for 525.000 people

Throughout 2020, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation opened 1.311 water wells in 22 countries. With the opening of these water wells throughout the year, drinking water needs for 525.000 people are now met.

One in every ten people in the world is unable to access drinking water. Drought, poverty, rapid population increase and pollution threaten drinking water sources. In this world where billions of people are unable to access drinking water, mass diseases are on the increase. IHH is continuing its efforts to ensure millions of people who face water shortages have access to clean water. The most important of these operations is opening water wells in regions in need.

4 million people benefit from these water wells

IHH has brought hope to hundreds of thousands of people by opening water wells, including in Africa and Asia. In 2020, IHH opened 1.311 water wells in 22 countries to serve those in need, meeting the daily water demand of 525.000 people. While the number of water wells IHH opened during the year has reached a total of 9.880 in 41 countries since 2000, the general total of people that benefit from these water wells daily has reached 3 million 952 thousand.

The countries where IHH opened water wells in 2020 are:

Chad, Ghana, Mali, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Niger, Cameroon, Somalia, Togo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Benin, Liberia, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Thailand.

These water wells are a source of livelihood

The water wells opened in these countries not only provide the people with their need of clean, drinking water, but the water is also being used particularly in livestock farming and in small agricultural operations as a source of livelihood. The opening of the water wells as an important factor in preventing drought and famine are a huge success with the people in the region and has also formed a bond between the locals and donors.

How can donors support water wells?

