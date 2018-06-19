19 Jun 2018

DRC Turkey Mixed Migration Monthly Update - May 2018

Infographic
from Danish Refugee Council
Published on 31 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (512.62 KB)

  • 3,583,433 is the total number of Syrians under Temporary Protection System in Turkey as of May 2018. Of which 214,849 Syrians are in camps. Compared to last months figures, the number of Syrians in camps has decreased by 10,708

  • For the first time during 2018, the number of Syrians under Temporary Protection has decreased by which broke the pattern of gradual monthly increasement.

  • The cumulative number of the irregular migrants in Turkey has reached to 105,034 persons since the beginning of 2018. 18,734 is the monthly increase of May.

