17 May 2018

DRC Turkey Mixed Migration Monthly Update - April 2018

Infographic
from Danish Refugee Council
Published on 30 Apr 2018
preview
Download PDF (549.12 KB)

  • 3,588,877 is the total number of Syrians under Temporary Protection System in Turkey as of April 2018. Of which 219,813 Syrians are in camps. Compared to last month figures, the number of Syrians in camps has decreased by 5,744 (%2.5)

  • 162,091 is increase of the number of Syrians under »» Temporary Protection since the beginning of 2018 till April.

  • 9 bodies were reported to be found on the Mediterranean to be found on the Mediterranean Sea, north Cyprus coast . The bodies are believed to be for Syrians.

