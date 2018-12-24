Disaster Management Technology Protocol Signed With ASELSAN

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and ASELSAN have signed a cooperation protocol on technology development in civil defense and disaster management. Multi-dimensional cooperation foresees development of strategic devices and systems in the country by using local resources. The protocol was signed by Head of AFAD Dr. Mehmet Güllüoğlu and ASELSAN Deputy Executive Board Chairman Mustafa Murat Şeker.

Implementing software programs and models that are first of their kind in Turkey and among a few examples in the World, AFAD aims at developing technologies that are used in in their own activities. AFAD started to use these technologies such as Disaster Management and Decision Support System (AYDES) while continues to enhance its cooperation with related offices within the framework of “Technologic Transformation in Disaster Management” concept. The protocol signed between AFAD and ASELSAN on December 18 has great importance as it includes articles concerning the establishment of R&D, national device and system infrastructures.

Multi-Dimensional Cooperation

The protocol establishes multi-dimensional cooperation. Framework of the protocol are defined as mutual information, experience and expertise exchange in technologic field; carrying out activities concerning share of infrastructure, research and development studies and duty areas.

National Devices and Systems for Strategic Requirements

Cooperation between AFAD and ASELSAN provides the opportunity to respond to Turkey’s strategic requirements with local and national resources. Decrease in the dependence to foreign resources in a field vital as civil defense is among the benefits that this protocol will offer. The protocol aims at producing devices used in the disaster management, early warning, intelligence collection and distribution, warming and alarm systems as well as devices and systems concerning Chemical Biologic, Radiologic and Nuclear defense by using local resources. Within this framework, it is planned to design, develop and produce these devices and systems in the country with local resources.

Common Scientific and Academic Studies

Among the intended outcomes of the protocol are scientific and academic studies. In addition to scientific and academic studies that will be carried out jointly by AFAD and ASELSAN, it is planned to organize joint trainings, seminars and conferences. There are also plans to publish academic papers such as articles and declarations, receive patent and utility model registration and carry out industrial designs. The protocol aims to establish lab and test infrastructure that would be used by both parties within the framework of this protocol.