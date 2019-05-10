10 May 2019

Disaster Houses Continue to Offer Homes to Disaster Victims

Report
from Government of Turkey
Published on 08 May 2019

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) which is building permanent houses for disaster victims as part of the disaster management improvement phase, continues to deliver new homes for victims. Recently, 242 disaster victim families from Çorum, Amasya and Batman received their new homes like other similar families all over the country. Approximately 1.250 disaster victims will live in peace in disaster houses built according to the horizontal architecture principle.

Pursuant to Law No. 7269 Law on Measures and Assistance to be Put into Effect Regarding Disasters Affecting the Life of the General Public, AFAD is building disaster houses in order to assist disaster victims to overcome damages.

242 families who recently lost their homes due to landslides, avalanches and rock falls, received their new homes. New disaster houses were built in Osmancık district of Çorum, Dere, Çakallar, Helkiz and Fethiye neigborhoods of Amasya and Aydınkonak district of Batman. Disaster houses in Batman and Çorum were delivered in 2019 and disaster victims in Amasya received their homes in 2018.

Disaster Victims Buy Houses With Very Reasonable Prices

Disaster victims living in houses built by AFAD are only paying construction costs in very small installments. Small monthly installments make disaster victim families homeowners with very reasonable prices and conditions. Victims do not make any payment during the first two years. With the beginning of the 3rd year, they start to make payments to the bank according to the Law No. 7269. Disaster victims continue to make payments for construction costs for 18 years.

May 08, 2019

