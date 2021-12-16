Deepening poverty and debt: Socioeconomic impacts for refugees in Turkey one year on from Covid-19

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

PURPOSE OF THE STUDY

The purpose of the PDM survey is to assess the impact of ESSN assistance on the socio- economic conditions of recipient households with particular focus on their level of income, expenditure, debt, coping strategies and food security. The surveys also aim to track changes over time and compare ESSN recipient households’ circumstances with those of non-recipient households.

OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1 To measure the extent to which the minimum expenditure basket is met

2 To understand the trends in income, expenditure debt, and coping strategies over time

3 To determine the severity of coping strategies applied by households in case of experiencing economic /financial difficulties

4 To assess the extent to which food consumption habits are secure