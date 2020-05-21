COVID-19 Rapid Needs Assessment for Individuals under International and Temporary Protection in Zeytinburnu, Istanbul

INTRODUCTION

Turkey currently hosts 3,580,263 SuTP1, along with approximately 400,000 individuals from other nationalities2. Istanbul hosts the highest number of refugees in Turkey, with 496,695 registered Syrians alone. A rapid needs assessment was conducted with the support of beneficiaries of our current PRM3 funded project to identify the needs of most vulnerable girls, boys, women and men in response to Covid-19. The location is Zeytinburnu Municipality.