COVID-19 Pandemic in Turkey: An assessment of readiness and impact on Refugees living in-camps

key findings

70% of refugees have low level of knowledge on COVID-19 symptoms.

69% claim they are taking necessary precautions but only 4% practice prevention measures fully.

Most frequently practiced measures are staying at home, wearing a mask outside and avoiding public spaces.

49% feel COVID-19 related anxiety and stress.

72% perceived markets/shops as more crowded after the outbreak but food and hygiene items mainly remain available.

Average expenditure on hygiene items increased from 122 TL to 185 TL per month after COVID-19.

One-third (34%) of refugees reacted to COVID-19 by stocking-up commodities.