COVID-19 Pandemic in Turkey: An assessment of readiness and impact on Refugees living in-camps

key findings

  • 70% of refugees have low level of knowledge on COVID-19 symptoms.

  • 69% claim they are taking necessary precautions but only 4% practice prevention measures fully.

  • Most frequently practiced measures are staying at home, wearing a mask outside and avoiding public spaces.

  • 49% feel COVID-19 related anxiety and stress.

  • 72% perceived markets/shops as more crowded after the outbreak but food and hygiene items mainly remain available.

  • Average expenditure on hygiene items increased from 122 TL to 185 TL per month after COVID-19.

  • One-third (34%) of refugees reacted to COVID-19 by stocking-up commodities.

  • 69% had either lost their jobs or had reduced salaries after the outbreak.
