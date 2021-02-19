COVID-19 Community Feedback Report: Turkey, Community-Based Migration Programme #1 August-December 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in both a public health crisis, and a humanitarian crisis, affecting the lives, health, and livelihoods of people around the world. In Turkey, understanding of the COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly evolving. There are information gaps, misconceptions, and rumours about the virus, how it can spread or how to prevent the risk of infection which can create social tension or lead to practising harmful behaviour.

As part of the IFRC supported COVID-19 response project targeting refugees and host population in Turkey, staff and volunteers of Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS) under the Community Based Migration Programme has been collecting and responding to communities’ questions, feedback, complaints and rumours at each of its 16 Community Centres (CCs) across the country. This is one of the key activities under the project to monitor and address the information gaps, promote positive behaviour, and ensure that the services delivered are relevant and appropriate to communities’ needs.